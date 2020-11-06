Alfredo Morelos: Steven Gerrard says Rangers striker has hunger back and is aiming for Champions League

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored in the 3-3 draw with Benfica to take his tally to 22 European goals and move past Ally McCoist as the club's all-time leading marksman on the continent; Steven Gerrard says Colombian has hunger back

Friday 6 November 2020 09:57, UK

Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring for Rangers vs Benfica
Image: Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring for Rangers vs Benfica to become the club's all-time top scorer in continental competition with 22 goals

Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos is gunning for the Champions League after the Rangers record-breaker rediscovered his hunger for goals.

The Colombian has had a lean start to the campaign but two strikes in his last two Europa League outings have seen him move past Ibrox great Ally McCoist to become the club's all-time top scorer in continental competition with 22 goals.

All those goals have come in UEFA's second-tier tournament but Gerrard knows the 24-year-old has ambitions to go even higher.

He said: "Yes, he was very happy after the game about his record-breaking (achievement). I think he's got his hunger back and you can see it in his eyes, he wants to go and score more goals in the competition.

"I know he's got dreams and aspirations of playing in the Champions League one day, which is good for him."

Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring for Rangers against Benfica
Image: Morelos has scored 84 goals in just 154 games for Rangers

Morelos became the first player to reach double figures in the Europa League for Rangers with his goal against Benfica, and he has now netted 84 times in just 154 games for the club.

Gerrard added: "In terms of where he's at, the goals are back, the hunger is back, the sharpness is back.

"I don't really like comparing him to (the Alfredo) of old because it's about the now and what he is offering moving forward.

"But he's definitely in a better place in terms of his form and how he looks. He's smiling and seems happy, which is fantastic for everyone connected with Rangers."

