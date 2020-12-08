Rangers fined £9,000 over late Benfica Europa League kick-off

Rangers have been fined 10,000 euros (£9,000) by UEFA after last month's Europa League match against Benfica kicked off late.

The 2-2 draw at Ibrox on November 26 failed to start on time and UEFA has punished the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had also been in trouble for the late kick-off but proceedings against him were closed.

The decision of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body means the fine must be paid within 90 days.

It is the second time Rangers have been fined by UEFA after they breached 'Return to Play' guidelines during their Europa League play-off clash against Galatasaray.

They were hit with a 5,000 euros (£4,500) fine after they reportedly made an error in following fresh rules regarding stewarding zones for European competition.

Rangers are top of Europa League Group D, level on points with Benfica, with their passage to the next round of the competition already guaranteed ahead of Thursday's game away to Polish side Lech Poznan.