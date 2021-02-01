Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker to miss next three matches after stamp on Hibernian's Ryan Porteous

Alfredo Morelos has been banned for three matches after Rangers accepted a violent conduct charge against the striker for stamping on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.
The Colombia striker was charged by the Scottish FA for the incident in the 1-0 win at Easter Road last Wednesday with Rangers given until Monday to appeal.
An extra one-match has been added to the automatic two-game ban - this is due to Morelos receiving a retrospective red card for a forearm smash on Dundee United defender Mark Connolly in December.
Morelos will miss the Scottish Premiership games against St Johnstone, Hamilton and Kilmarnock.
The 24-year-old scored the only goal of the game against Hibs last week after referee Kevin Clancy saw nothing wrong with the incident involving centre-back Porteous early in the first half.
Rangers sit 23 points clear of Glasgow rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.