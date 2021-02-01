Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker to miss next three matches after stamp on Hibernian's Ryan Porteous

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was charged by the Scottish FA after he stamped on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous last Wednesday; Colombian will miss games against St Johnstone, Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

Monday 1 February 2021 16:03, UK

Rangers&#39; Alfredo Morelos has been charged with violent conduct by the Scottish FA for a stamp on Hibernian&#39;s Ryan Porteous
Image: Rangers chose not to challenge the charge against their striker Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos has been banned for three matches after Rangers accepted a violent conduct charge against the striker for stamping on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

The Colombia striker was charged by the Scottish FA for the incident in the 1-0 win at Easter Road last Wednesday with Rangers given until Monday to appeal.

An extra one-match has been added to the automatic two-game ban - this is due to Morelos receiving a retrospective red card for a forearm smash on Dundee United defender Mark Connolly in December.

Morelos will miss the Scottish Premiership games against St Johnstone, Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

Hibs v Rangers 1:58
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers.

The 24-year-old scored the only goal of the game against Hibs last week after referee Kevin Clancy saw nothing wrong with the incident involving centre-back Porteous early in the first half.

Rangers sit 23 points clear of Glasgow rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

