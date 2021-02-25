When could Rangers win Scottish Premiership league title? What Steven Gerrard's side need to take trophy

With Steven Gerrard's Rangers 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and games running out, when could they be crowned champions for the first time since 2011?

Gerrard's side have enjoyed a phenomenal season on the pitch, dropping only eight points across 30 games as holders Celtic suffer on and off-field issues.

When can Rangers finally get their hands back on the Scottish Premiership trophy a decade after their last triumph?

Rangers fixtures March 3: Livingston (a) - live on Sky Sports

Livingston (a) - live on Sky Sports March 6: St Mirren (h)

St Mirren (h) March 21: Celtic (a) - live on Sky Sports

When's the big day?

The good news for Rangers and Gerrard is their fate is entirely in their own hands, and could be sealed in the most enjoyable style.

Should nearest challengers Celtic win both of their next two games, against Aberdeen and Dundee United, even four points for Rangers in that time would give them the chance to seal the title in the Old Firm match on March 21 at Parkhead, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Could Rangers win the title even earlier?

Yes, they could. At the moment, they are seven points off being mathematically crowned champions, so if Celtic drop points in either of those two matches mentioned, as long as Rangers better their results in those game weeks, it would guarantee them the title.

Celtic confirmed fixtures Feb 27: Aberdeen (h)

Aberdeen (h) March 7: Dundee U (a) - live on Sky Sports

Dundee U (a) - live on Sky Sports March 21: Rangers (h) - live on Sky Sports

That means if Celtic drop points against Aberdeen and Rangers beat Livingston, three points against St Mirren on March 6 would put their name on the trophy.

Is there any way they could still lose out?

It's possible, of course. But even if Rangers lose all eight of their remaining games - and they haven't tasted defeat in a league match all season - Celtic would still need at least 19 points from theirs to provide the shock of all shocks.

Could Rangers still make history?

You'd think dropping eight points in a season would leave the crown of 'earliest title win' open, but no, Celtic's 2017 triumph was sealed with eight games to go - thanks in part to second-placed Aberdeen losing 10 games across the campaign, and Rangers finishing 39 points off the leaders.

That equalled Rangers' own record, set back in 1928/29, when they also won the title with eight games to spare.

Even Gerrard's side remaining invincible would not set a new precedent - in recent history, Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, in that 2016/17 campaign, were unbeaten across the league season too.