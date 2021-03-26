Rangers' Kemar Roofe says he continues to be subjected to racist abuse on social media in messages and emojis; Roofe highlighted racism after Rangers' Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague; Glen Kamara allegedly racially abused on the pitch during Slavia defeat

Kemar Roofe: Rangers striker says he gets racist abuse on social media every day

Kemar Roofe was subjected to racist abuse after Rangers' loss to Slavia Prague and says it has continued

Kemar Roofe has revealed he continues to be subjected to racist abuse on social media on a daily basis.

The Rangers forward first highlighted the racist abuse he received on Instagram after his side's Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague, a match which also included an alleged racist comment from Slavia's Ondrej Kudela to Roofe's team-mate Glen Kamara.

Rangers' Conor Goldson was booked along with Kudela for the confrontations which followed that alleged incident, and said it was the most angry he has ever been on a football pitch.

"I'm still getting it [racist abuse] on social media now," Roofe told the Sky Sports Super 6 podcast. "I posted a video yesterday and I'm reading all the comments and I'm still getting all of the emojis and all the words now.

"I go into my messages on Instagram and I'm getting tons and tons of messages now so I'm not sure when it's going to stop for me personally.

Image: Roofe was sent off for this challenge in Rangers' defeat to Slavia Prague which saw an allegation of racist abuse towards Glen Kamara

"What can I do? I can't do anything. I'm not going to stop going on social media."

Instagram told Sky Sports News it removed a number of comments and accounts as part of their ongoing investigation into the initial racist abuse of Roofe.

But the player feels the fact it is continuing means social media companies still need to take more responsibility in controlling the content on their platforms.

"Social media companies have created an absolute machine. You can use it for good or you can use it for evil but the companies need to control it and manage it," he said.

"It's too easy for people to go on social media and abuse someone else. Some people can't handle the type of comments that I'm getting.

"Luckily for myself I can ignore it and just go about my business but there are lots of people who can't do that.

"To receive comments every day, abusing you, something needs to be done by the social media companies."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media.

This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org