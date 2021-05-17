Rangers question viability of alleged players' video using 'sectarian language' as Police Scotland investigate

Rangers say they are confident no criminality took place as the players celebrated inside an Ibrox suite over the weekend, questioning how genuine is a widely-circulated video being investigated by Police Scotland

Police Scotland are investigating the alleged use of "sectarian language" by Rangers players during their title celebrations

Police Scotland are investigating a video purporting to show Rangers players using "sectarian language" during their Scottish Premiership title celebrations.

The club, however, have questioned the viability of the footage, which has been widely shared on social media, and insist they are confident no criminality took place during the singing in the Ibrox suite.

A number of Scottish politicians were quick to condemn the video on social media and the unbeaten 2020-21 champions have expressed concern over "trial by social media", confirming they are seeking legal advice.

"It is evident that this video was shared with an adjoining narrative which attempts to discredit our players and the reputation of Rangers Football Club," a statement read. "This highlights the dangers of 'trial by social media'.

"It is deeply concerning that this video has been taken as genuine and has been shared widely including by some political representatives who should be mindful of their influence and legal processes.

"Our squad is richly diverse. Sectarianism is unacceptable and has no place in our club which is underlined by our Everyone Anyone campaign. We are confident that no criminality took place, we have sought legal advice and look forward to cooperating with Police Scotland."

0:45 Police disperse fans who had gathered in George Square in Glasgow to celebrate after Rangers lift the Scottish Premiership trophy, Police say there were more than 20 arrests

Police Scotland confirmed: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media apparently showing Rangers players using sectarian language while celebrating on Saturday.

"We are assessing its contents and will liaise with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of our enquiries."

This latest incident comes amid more than 20 arrests in central Glasgow over the weekend as Gers fans celebrated their momentous season.

Rangers and Scottish football authorities have criticised the behaviour of "some so-called" fans after police in riot gear were forced to break up the party in George Square hours after the team lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Five police officers were injured and 28 arrests made - with the force promising many more will follow - after ugly scenes accompanied a mass gathering which flouted Covid-19 rules a day after Glasgow was given notice of further

restrictions.