Steven Gerrard believes the way Rangers handled a coronavirus outbreak will give his team confidence

Steven Gerrard returns to the Rangers technical area on Saturday hoping he does not have another brush with Covid-19.

The Gers boss had to isolate after an outbreak of the virus at the club and missed games against Alashkert and Celtic while assistant Gary McAllister and coach Michael Beale took charge.

Gerrard had to watch from home as the Gers drew 0-0 with Alashkert to clinch a Europa League group-stage place before earning a 1-0 win in the Old Firm match at Ibrox.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the first Old Firm encounter of the season at Ibrox between Rangers and Celtic

"It's not ideal and I don't want to experience it again," said Gerrard, who confirmed Ianis Hagi would miss the trip to play St Johnstone after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I never came here to sit in a bedroom and manage remotely. It was certainly a different experience for sure.

"I am here to manage from the sideline, I feel I can be a bigger help from the side and I like to be hands-on. I'm here every session.

"I could obviously still contribute in terms of preparation, picking the team and making the decisions but to do that remotely was frustrating.

"What made me the most proud was how we all stuck together during these challenging times.

"That should give this group of players a lot of belief and confidence. When we are having to face a bit of adversity or have to adapt, we are capable of doing it.

Image: Gary McAllister led Rangers in Gerrard's absence for matches against Celtic and Alashkert

"We were really tested to the maximum but Gary (McAllister) and Michael (Beale) stepped forward tremendously well and the players followed them.

"It showed the strength of us as a club and we coped extremely well."

Image: Ianis Hagi will miss the trip to St Johnstone after testing positive for coronavirus whilst on international duty with Romania

Gerrard is expecting a tough game against Callum Davidson's side who won the domestic cup double last season.

He said: "Callum has proved here he is a top coach and a good manager, he has had instant success and that is down to how he sets his team up, how organised they are and what his players give him which is real honesty.

"They are prepared to put their bodies on the line for Callum and within that they have some talented lads as well who can hurt you and they try to force mistakes out of you. So we have to be at our best to get three points."