Rangers: Gary McAllister satisfied with start but says they should have a few more points

Gary McAllister says Rangers can be satisfied with their table-topping start to the season but feels they should have a few more points on the board.

The Premiership champions were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell on Sunday and missed the chance to move three points clear of Hibernian and Hearts at the top of the table and six ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic.

It was the second time this term that Rangers have dropped points after their 40-game unbeaten run was ended by Dundee United in August and, while the Ibrox No 2 is happy with their league position, he concedes that high standards mean there is a disappointment they are not further ahead.

"If you'd said at the start of the season we would be in this position where we are sat today we would have probably taken it," McAllister said ahead of his side's League Cup quarter-final versus Livingston on Wednesday.

"But us being who we are and the standards that are set, and the players would agree with me as well, we feel as if we should have a few more points.

"But it can't be that bad, we are sat top of the league and we have a chance to get to a semi-final, so loads to play for."

Rangers finished their league campaign unbeaten last season as they clinched their 55th top-flight title but fell short in the cup competitions, losing in the quarter-finals of both the League Cup and Scottish Cup to St Mirren and St Johnstone respectively.

McAllister was at pains to stress how important their clash with Livingston at Ibrox is to Rangers and insisted no one at the club is taking the occasion or the competition lightly.

"It's massive. I have to emphasise the point that this is a really big game for us against Livi, with the incentive of getting to Hampden and getting back there for a cup final," McAllister said.

"It's an early end to a cup competition as well with a December final. It is such a big game for us, we are being very diligent in our preparation for this one.

"Over the years - I would say south of the border as well, effectively it is known as the League Cup in both countries - people have this observation that it might be the least of your priorities but that's not the case.

"We want to continue the way this club has won things over the years and it would be nice but first and foremost we have got to get through this tie and get to Hampden for the semi-final."

Hagi returns after testing positive for Covid-19

McAllister confirmed that Ryan Kent will be missing on Wednesday after picking up a hamstring injury against Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday but said that Ianis Hagi and Nathan Patterson could play some part.

Hagi has been unavailable since testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty with Romania earlier this month but is back training with the squad.

"Ianis is fine and he's back and trained, he looked pretty sharp. Ryan Kent will obviously be missing," McAllister added.

"The positive would be Nathan - he has been nursing that little ankle since being away with the national team, I think he picked it up against Moldova.

"He trained and looked sharp this morning, and will come into contention with a few others. Ryan Jack is still missing from training and he's still working to get back to fitness."