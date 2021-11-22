Giovanni van Bronckhorst proud to be back at Rangers: 'It was quite an easy decision to take this job'

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says it was an "easy decision" to return to Rangers as manager.

Van Bronckhorst was appointed Rangers boss last week, signing a contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2025 after Steven Gerrard left to become head coach at Aston Villa.

"I'm very proud," said Van Bronckhorst in his first news conference as Rangers manager. "I had a beautiful time here as a player and I have enjoyed being back in Glasgow over the past few days.

Live SPFL Sunday 28th November 11:00am

"It was quite an easy decision to take this job."

The Dutchman, who played for the Gers between 1998 and 2001, watched from the stands as Rangers lost 3-1 to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

He will be hoping for a better result when he takes to the dugout for the first time as Rangers manager on Thursday for the Europa League group game against Sparta Prague at Ibrox.

Image: Rangers lost 3-1 to Hibernian in the semi final of the League Cup

Roy Makaay, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillips will form Van Bronckhorst's backroom staff at Rangers. Makaay joins as first-team coach, Bosschaart as performance analyst and Phillips as fitness coach.

They have their first training session with the squad on Tuesday and Van Bronckhorst is optimistic he can oversee a successful period at Ibrox.

"I was confident that I would take the job because it's a club I want to lead," he added. "I want to bring success to the club.

"I have been working at Feyenoord, a club with a lot of pressure, so hopefully me and my staff can have the same type of success here that we had there."

'No requirement' for Gio to sell players

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson says new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will not be required to sell any players.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson says Van Bronckhorst will not be required to sell any players.

"There's no mandate to the manager that we have to sell players," said Wilson, sat alongside Van Bronckhorst at his unveiling.

"We've been really, really clear as a club in our communication that we see player trading that has to be normal for this club - as it is for nearly every club in world football.

"We've not been strong in that in the past that is clear to say. But the investors have continued to back this club all the time.

"We've rejected, as everyone knows, some significant offers for some of our players in the last two windows and we will do so again unless they are the right offers for the right players at the right time."

Gio planning to make contact with Gerrard

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he plans to make contact with former boss Steven Gerrard in the coming weeks.

Van Bronckhorst says he is planning to make contact with Gerrard, after receiving a welcome message from his predecessor.

"He sent a message by email, which was really nice," said Van Bronckhorst. "I think we will definitely be in contact in the coming weeks to talk about stuff.

"He's done a great job at Rangers, now moved to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

"So I personally wish him all the best."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Rangers manager says he has inherited a great squad at the club but there are things he will want to change

Former Rangers striker and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has been discussing van Bronckhorst's appointment and the squad he has inherited at Ibrox.

With the defending champions four points clear of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, Boyd believes the ex-Rangers star must win the league title this season.

"You can understand why the club have taken their time, this appointment has to be the right one," Boyd told Sky Sports.

"Gio has been here as a player and understands what the fans want and that's to win games. If you can do it with style that's an extra bonus.

"Giovanni van Bronckhorst is coming into Ibrox with a good squad and will be expected to challenge in every cup competition and win the league as well.

"First and foremost, you need to win the league, especially with what's at stake this season.

"The winners are all but guaranteed to go straight into the Champions League next season and the finances are crucial for any Scottish club going forward.

"People will say Gerrard's exit was bad timing, but if you look at it the other way, a lot of people have mentioned he has only won one trophy in nine. The opportunity is there for Gio to better that."