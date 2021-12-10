Rangers: Scott Arfield hopes to extend stay at Scottish Premiership champions

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield wants to do what he can to impress new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and earn a new deal at Ibrox.

The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and, although he can talk to other clubs from next month, he's keen to stay the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst rotated his squad for their Europa League match against Lyon and is likely to do so again as Rangers face six more games before the winter break.

Arfield acknowledged the competition for places and says he'll be doing everything to impress the new manager and be involved as much as he can.

"It's going to take its own natural course, to be honest," he said. "I'm happy here and everybody knows I'm happy here.

"As it goes on into May, June or July when you're out of contract, that's five or six months down the line.

The Ibrox side will find out on Monday who they will face in the Europa League knockout round and Arfield wants one of the big names in the competition.

Rangers finished the group stage with a 1-1 draw with Lyon on Thursday and as group runners-up behind the French side.

The format means they will be drawn against a team that is dropping down from the Champions League.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla are among the possible teams, long with Porto and RB Leipzig.

Atalanta are also possible opponents, as are Sheriff Tiraspol and Zenit St Petersburg.

Arfield is looking forward to the draw with excitement.

"Of course," he said. "That's what you're in football for, to play at the best arenas against the best teams and to test yourself.

"There's some calibre of clubs have dropped into that competition so whoever we come up against, we know it'll be a difficult game.

"We'll look forward to the draw."

The midfielder also believes even the big sides will be wary of taking on Rangers.

"We're a team that people will look at with the way we play, the mentality, and the stature of the club, and I don't think people will take us lightly in this competition," he said.

"Bearing in mind what we've done for the last three seasons, getting in the group stages and then advancing, it's certainly what we want to do again."