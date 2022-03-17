Connor Goldson receives racist abuse on Instagram after Rangers defeat Red Star Belgrade in Europa League

Rangers defender Connor Goldson suffered racist abuse on Instagram after the club defeated Red Star Belgrade to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Goldson was part of the Rangers side that advanced with a 4-2 aggregate win over Red Star Belgrade, despite suffering a 2-1 defeat in Serbia.

The 29-year-old centre back did not post after the match, but opposition fans replied to an old post with monkey emojis and other vile abuse in Serbian.

A spokesperson for the club has told Sky Sports News: "Rangers strongly condemns the sickening racist abuse of our players.

"Once again, this raises serious questions for social media companies who allow racism and other abuse to continue without responsibility or accountability."

Mirko Ivanic had given Red Star the lead, but Ryan Kent levelled for Rangers before El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored for the hosts from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Sky Sports News has approached Meta, the owners of Instagram, for comment.

