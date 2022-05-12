Rangers: Supporters travelling to Seville for UEL final must be club ambassadors, says Stewart Robertson

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has told the thousands of fans travelling to Seville to "respect the city" as he revealed it will not be possible to beam the Europa League final back to Ibrox.

Tens of thousands of fans are set to make their way to Spain for the club's first European final in 14 years since the UEFA Cup defeat to Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester in 2008, which saw trouble in the city.

"To supporters with or without tickets, [the message] is go and enjoy yourself, go and enjoy the occasion. I remember in 2008 thinking 'will I see Rangers in a European final again?' and here we are," Robertson said.

"It is fantastic. Go and enjoy the occasion, go and be a good ambassador for Rangers.

"We are going to a beautiful city, in Seville, go and enjoy the city but let's go and do it in the right way, the right manner. Go and enjoy it, have a good time.

"Regardless of numbers go and do it, respect the city, respect the locals, there will be people going about their day-to-day business.

Robertson revealed Rangers were in talks with UEFA and Spanish authorities about a fan zone for those without tickets in Spain.

He said: "There are discussions with UEFA over various fan zones and hopefully we can establish one for those supporters travelling without tickets.

"UEFA and the authorities in Seville have been terrific to deal with so far, so fingers crossed we can get that sorted."

Image: It is Rangers first European final since 2008

Robertson, however, quashed hopes of a beam back of the game to Ibrox.

He said: "It is very unlikely because most of the key staff we need to organise and run such a beam back will be in Seville. I don't think that will happen.

"As much as I understand the desire of fans to gather in one place and watch it, I just don't think it is going to be physically possible."

Rangers said in a statement on Thursday evening: "Supporter Update: We are in dialogue with Spanish Police, local authorities and UEFA regarding a safe environment for supporters travelling, with and without tickets. We will update supporters within the next 24 hours."

UEFA: Do not travel to Seville without a ticket

UEFA has urged fans without tickets not to travel to Seville for security reasons, with Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt receiving just 10,000 tickets for the final at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

"Whilst UEFA understands that there will be fans who have been unsuccessful in their application for tickets, fans are strongly advised not to travel to the finals without tickets or purchase tickets on the secondary market.

"In order to maintain the safety and security of fans, ticket holders should be aware that checks will be carried out at the finals and the local authorities in the cities will take action against the unauthorised resale of tickets.

Image: Rangers fans will not be able to watch the UEL final on the big screens at Ibrox

"Any tickets which are offered for sale by third parties on the internet (including on social media, marketplaces and secondary ticketing platforms) are advertised in breach of the ticket terms and conditions.

"UEFA actively enforces its ticketing terms and conditions, including by monitoring the internet, and will take action (including cancelling tickets) where unauthorised advertisements are identified.

"Fans should also be aware that third parties offering for sale tickets on the internet are often not in possession of the tickets which they claim to have for sale, despite demanding exorbitant prices for such tickets.

"In addition, UEFA is conscious that the demand for tickets to the finals may result in counterfeit tickets entering the secondary market, as has occurred at previous finals. Fans are advised that any such counterfeit tickets will not gain entry to the stadiums."