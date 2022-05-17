Europa League final: Rangers run has 'done wonders' for Scottish football, says John Lundstram

John Lundstram says the Rangers players are up for one last Europa League test with their momentous run to the final doing "wonders" for Scottish football.

The Ibrox side's route to the final in Seville has been filled with giant killings and comebacks and those victories over Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig have Lundstram believing Europa League glory is theirs.

"I think the lads do deserve loads of credit, I think we stood up to the test," the midfielder told Sky Sports.

"I think it's brought out the best in each and every one of us.

"To be fair coming to Ibrox, I think we can beat anyone with the crowd behind us and now we've just got to do it on the European stage away from home."

The midfielder, who was signed by former boss Steven Gerrard last summer, has been instrumental in Rangers' European success this season.

The 28-year-old's late striker against Leipzig in a famous night under the lights at Ibrox sent them through to their first European final for 14 years.

"It's a massive club to come into, a lot of pressure early doors. Hitting the ground running playing for Steven was massive for me.

Image: John Lundstram's strike sent Rangers through to the Europa League final

"I think it added a bit of pressure playing for my childhood hero, but a run of games has helped me this season.

"You see it with better players than me at bigger clubs. It's turned out the way it has and I'm absolutely over the moon.

"My main ambition was to play in Europe. Initially, it was to try and get the Champions League as I thought that it was achievable, but it wasn't meant to be.

"To reach a final of a major competition is very special and I can't wait for it."

Image: Rangers players are through to their first European final since 2008

Victory for Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium will secure Champions League group-stage football for next season, with Celtic already guaranteed a place after reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title.

Lundstram believes they deserve full credit for their results, and performances, in Europe this season.

"I think we have done wonders for Scottish football in getting this far.

"I remember Liverpool getting this far 4/5 years ago and my home city was absolutely buzzing.

"We got beat by Sevilla in the final and I remember how big it was for the club.

"So, for Rangers, it was absolutely massive."

One last push for Europa League glory

Eintracht Frankfurt have also been impressive on their run to the Europa League final and have not lost a single match.

Their domestic form has, in contrast, been erratic.

Image: An understrength Rangers beat Hearts in their final Scottish Premiership game of the season

While Rangers warmed up for Wednesday's final with a 3-1 win away to Hearts as the Scottish Premiership drew to a close, the German side drew 1-1 with Borussia Monchengladbach to finish 11th in the Bundesliga.

Lundstram is not paying attention to their league form as Rangers look to lift a European trophy for just the second time in the club's history.

"There are a couple of nerves, but excitement is the big one," he said.

Image: Frankfurt beat West Ham to reach the Europa League final.

"We have seen the run they've had in Europe this year.

"I don't think they have lost a game so, it's going to be a real tough fight for us.

"They've played some really exciting stuff against some of the really big teams in the competition.

"Of course, we are going to be up against it, but we are up for the challenge."