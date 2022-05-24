Rangers in talks with UEFA and Football Supporters Europe after Europa League final

Rangers are in dialogue with UEFA and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) over "major concerns" around the treatment of supporters at the Europa League final.

The club reported "overzealous" search procedures at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium which resulted in police removing battery packs, ear pods and ladies' make-up bags - all items which were permitted.

Rangers also raised concerns over facilities within the stadium including a lack of bottled water which the club say caused "severe distress" to many supporters as the temperature exceeded 30 degrees.

Image: At least 18,000 Rangers fans attended the Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Supporters are now being asked to complete a survey via FSE - who are an independent, non-profit association of fans recognised as a representative body on fan issues by UEFA.

Those fans who have not yet shared their experience with the club are also encouraged to email Rangers' supporters' liaison officer.

A club statement said: "Rangers are immensely proud of our supporters for the spirit and character they have shown, following our club in record numbers.

"Our fans went to Seville and wowed locals with colour, noise and positivity and showed the true character of Rangers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look at some of Rangers' best goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, featuring strikes from Alfredo Morelos, John Lundstram, James Tavernier and more!

"Although the result did not go our way, we will remember the build up to the match with great fondness.

"However, we have major concerns around the treatment of our supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, including the confiscation of previously approved and agreed items that were confiscated by the police and a lack of appropriate facilities within the stadium including the lack of bottled water or indeed water in the toilets which understandably caused severe distress to many supporters in the stadium.

"Rangers FC are in dialogue with both UEFA and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) regarding the issues encountered by our supporters.

"Supporters wishing to make a complaint to UEFA should be aware that UEFA have no direct grievance procedures for supporters. Thank you for your continued support."

'I am so proud of Rangers fans'

Image: Rangers lost the Europa League final on penalties

Over 100,000 Rangers fans travelled to Seville for the final against Eintracht Frankfurt and police confirmed just one German was arrested on the day of the final.

The club's vice-chairman John Bennett told Sky Sports: "We have had such good feedback from the police, the local authorities of this city and at La Cartuja, the stadium, and they have all said one thing, 'wow'. Overwhelmed and overwhelmingly positive by our fans' atmosphere, our fans' behaviour and this is for the fans.

"Everybody naturally thinks this oven of heat combined with your drinking beer and whatever, which football fans throughout the world do of course, and of course people look and say, 'is that a cocktail for something that might go wrong?'

"Boy oh boy. Our fans brought a cocktail of colour, of noise, of positivity.

"I just want to thank them. I respect them so much. They have carried this club over the last 10 years on their backs and their shoulders. I am so proud of them."