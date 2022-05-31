Steven Davis agrees new one-year Rangers deal to help him develop as a coach

Steven Davis has signed a new one-year deal at Rangers.

The 37-year-old Northern Ireland captain, who is the most capped British footballer of all time, had been out of contract at Ibrox but will remain as manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst builds his squad for next season.

"I am absolutely delighted," the midfielder told the club's website.

"It was a really important season for us last year, and to finish on a high with the Scottish Cup was important for the team and the group and we want to try and kick on again next year now.

"Growing up as a Rangers fan, it was always going to be special pulling on the jersey, and I have been very fortunate to do it the number of times that I have and to have some of the memories I have had.

Image: Davis is in his second spell at Rangers

"We know success is what is demanded at the club, and you want to play at the highest level possible, and we have shown we are capable of doing that as a group, so it is really important we try to kick on next season and get our hands on more silverware."

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson added: " It's great that we will continue to have Steven's influence and understanding of Rangers with the group over the course of the next 12 months.

"Steven and Gio had a really good chat about how the manager sees the next 12 months, and as a club we are also keen to support Steven's development in his coaching aspirations when the time is right and when he wants to do that."

