Connor Goldson: Rangers defender signs new four-year-deal

Connor Goldson has ended speculation about his future by agreeing a new four-year deal with Rangers.

The 29-year-old, who was set to be out of contract this summer, had attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship but has turned down those approaches to remain at Rangers.

Goldson has been ever-present in the team since joining from Brighton in 2018 and lifted the Scottish Cup with Rangers at the end of the season and played a key part in the club's run to the Europa League final.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told the club's website: "I am delighted Connor has agreed to remain a Rangers player, as he has been fantastic for me both on and off the pitch since I arrived.

"His leadership is outstanding, and he is a huge influence on so many players around him, while his consistency of performance means he is someone I can always rely on.

"I am really looking forward to seeing Connor back for pre-season in a couple of weeks and to working with him again next year."

Sporting director Ross Wilson added: "Connor is an important player in our group and we are delighted that following all of our discussions, he has decided to commit his long-term future to Rangers.

"We have a strong relationship with Connor and we were always aware that this decision was a really important one for Connor and his young family, and we were prepared to respect the time for him to make the right decision for all concerned.

"I know how strong his feeling is for Rangers and we look forward to continuing the journey with him. With Connor committing his future and John Souttar also officially joining Rangers today we have assembled a strong defensive unit."

'Family man Goldson wanted Rangers stay'

After announcing new deals for Scott Arfield and Steven Davis, Goldson's new contract is a huge boost for the club as another key leader in the dressing room signs up for the new season.

The defender's relationship has always remained very strong with the club, despite uncertainty regarding his future following contract offers from clubs in England.

It should not be underplayed how significant a decision this was for the player who is a big family man and had to decide if he would be in Glasgow heading into his 30s or head back down south.

Following constant dialogue with the club and sporting director Ross Wilson, Goldson decided Rangers was where he wanted to stay and agreed a new deal that is within Rangers' wage structure.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is understood to be delighted with the deal as it keeps consistency in his squad and strong leadership as the manager plans ahead for the coming seasons.

Goldson is almost an ever-present for Rangers and always been available for selection over previous seasons.

Rangers fans believe this is almost a new signing as many had expected the defender to depart this summer but will provide more strength to the defensive group with John Souttar also joining and the emergence of Leon King.

Itten moves on

Swiss striker Cedric Itten has left Rangers and returned to his homeland to join Young Boys for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old signed for the Ibrox club on a four-year contract in the summer of 2020 but has been allowed to depart after being unable to command a regular starting place.

Itten, who scored nine goals in 49 appearances for Rangers, spent the first half of last season on loan at German club Greuther Furth and has now left Govan on a permanent basis.

