Allan McGregor: Rangers goalkeeper agrees new one-year deal

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has agreed a one-year contract extension.

The deal will take the 40-year-old into a 16th year in the first team with the club over two spells.

His contract expired this summer and it was thought he was set to leave after coming on for the final few minutes of their Scottish Cup final win against Hearts.

McGregor has decided to remain part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad as Rangers look to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title from Celtic.

McGregor played a key role as the Ibrox side reached the Europa League Final last season, making up for the disappointment of missing the UEFA Cup final through injury in 2008.

"I'm obviously delighted," McGregor told the club's official website.

"At the end of last season, there were a lot of games and a lot of concentration on the games.

"I then had a couple of weeks' holiday and really thought about it and spoke to a lot of people about it, and everybody said to play as long as you can.

"After the break, that's what I was thinking myself, so here we are."

Manager Van Bronckhorst is delighted to have McGregor available for another season.

"Allan brings us invaluable experience and leadership both on and off the pitch, and I am really pleased he has chosen to stay with us for another year," he said.

"I have been really impressed with the positive influence he has on our players, and also the dedication he has shown to still be a valuable asset for us in a playing-sense at the age of 40.

McGregor is the third experienced player to re-sign after Steve Davis, 37, and Scott Arfield, 33, agreed to new deals.