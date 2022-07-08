Tom Lawrence: Rangers confirm signing of Wales midfielder from Derby subject to international clearance

Rangers have completed the signing of forward Tom Lawrence from Derby County subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old spent the last five seasons with Derby in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring 35 goals and providing 25 assists in over 180 appearances for the Rams.

Lawrence, who is capped 23 times for Wales, said: "I am delighted to have joined Rangers and I'm excited to get started.

"The club is known worldwide for its history, successes and fan base and I look forward to being part of that going forward and getting to play in front of the supporters at Ibrox."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, added: "I am really pleased we have been able to secure the signing of Tom and he will further add to our attacking options.

"He has gained valuable experience over a number of years with Derby County and I look forward to working with him this season."

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson added: "I would like to welcome Tom to Rangers, it is great to have him joining the squad this summer.

"He is another strong addition to the group ahead of the 2022/23 campaign."

Lawrence becomes Rangers' fourth recruit of the summer window after the arrivals of John Souttar, Zak Lovelace - Millwall and Antonio Colak.

New Rangers striker Antonio Colak tells Sky Sports:

"It's an amazing feeling being a Rangers player. I was just waiting to sign the papers to get going to see the team and the staff around the club. I've received many nice messages.

"This is what I'm here for. I've been waiting to get out onto the pitch and to get into as good a shape as possible. For a first day. it's been a really nice experience.

"I want to fight and give 100 per cent on the pitch and be successful with the team by scoring goals. The manager has told me about his style and how he wants to play.

"He says I can fit into the team and I have a real trust in him. I just want to show what he expects from me and achieve my personal targets.

"Everyone tells me about the experience of playing as a home player at Ibrox and I can't wait to see it. I want to give the fans all my energy back. I feel we're going to have a good time."

