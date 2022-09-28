Glen Kamara: UEFA will not investigate alleged racist abuse directed at Finland and Rangers midfielder

UEFA will not investigate the alleged racial abuse of Glen Kamara whilst on Finland duty; Finnish Football Federation say the Rangers player did not want to make a formal complaint; UEFA subsequently confirmed to Sky Sports News that no racist incident has been reported

Finland say Glen Kamara did not want to lodge an official complaint with UEFA after suffering alleged racist abuse

The Finnish Football Federation said there will be no formal investigation by UEFA into alleged racist abuse directed at Glen Kamara.

In a statement, the Finland FA said the Rangers midfielder did not want to lodge an official complaint with UEFA after it was alleged an unnamed Montenegro player targeted with him with racial abuse during Monday night's Nations League match.

UEFA confirmed to Sky Sports News that no racist incident has been reported to the governing body in relation to the match.

Image: Kamara claimed he was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela last year which saw the Slavia player banned for 10 matches by UEFA

A statement from the Finnish FA said: "Our team management and the players told the referee appointed by UEFA and the match delegate their views on the incident of racism in the match against Montenegro immediately after the match.

"In the same context, the referee and the match delegate informed the Finnish team management that the matter was known to them and taken into account, which calmed down the situation that had aroused strong emotions after the game.

"However, in the discussions held between us and UEFA on Tuesday, it has become clear that the match delegate's report will not ultimately lead to an investigation.

"In UEFA's system, the initiation of an investigation requires the player's confirmation or the player's own notification of the matter or confirmation of the matter by other players, officials or referees.

"Glen Kamara does not want to make an official announcement to UEFA or comment on the matter.

"So the suspicion of racism does not progress to UEFA's disciplinary investigation."

Image: Last March Kamara said he still receives racial abuse on social media following the incident with Kudela

In March this year Kamara told Sky Sports News that he still receives racist abuse on social media after the Ondrej Kudela incident last year.

The Finland international claimed he was racially abused by Kudela late in Rangers' Europa League match versus Slavia Prague in March 2021.

Kudela - who was handed a 10-game ban by UEFA for "racist behaviour" - has always denied the claims.