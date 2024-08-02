Philippe Clement: Rangers manager signs new deal until summer of 2028

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has signed a new contract until the summer of 2028.

The Belgian - who replaced Michael Beale at Ibrox last October - led the club to League Cup success just two months later.

However, he was unable to catch champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, with their Old Firm rivals also beating his side in the Scottish Cup final.

Image: Rangers won the league Cup last December after victory over Aberdeen

Clement - working alongside director of football recruitment Nils Koppen - has been rebuilding his squad at Rangers for the new campaign which starts at Hearts on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

'I have fallen in love with the club'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Philippe Clement tells Sky Sports News he needs time to rebuild his side if they are to catch Celtic in the Scottish Premiership

He said: "I have a really open and transparent relationship with the board - in every meeting that we have had you feel the passion and desire to make the club better and that is the same for me.

"I have fallen in love with the club, with the fans, the stadium and with the city. I see huge potential and now we need to make the club better and stronger in every department, that is our goal, and we are all really aligned about that."

Chairman John Bennett, who held talks with Clement over the deal, added: "As I intimated in my recent RangersTV interview, Philippe and I had a far-reaching conversation at the end of May. Our shared ambition was clear: the rebuild of the Rangers men's first team for the long term as well as short term.

"At that meeting we shook hands on this new contract and the board is delighted that the formalities have been concluded."

