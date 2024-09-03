Rangers: Return to Ibrox confirmed for League Cup tie vs Dundee

Rangers will return to Ibrox after the international break with their first home game against Dundee in the League Cup on September 21.

A delay in materials arriving from Asia resulted in a hold-up on works to their Copland Road Stand meaning a temporary switch to Hampden Park.

The club have been improving their disabled facilities and adding around 600 new seats with that section of the ground to remain closed while upgrades are completed.

Rangers' first home league game at Ibrox this season will then take place on September 28 against Hibs.

Philippe Clement's side have played two Premiership matches at the National Stadium, beating Motherwell 2-1 and thrashing Ross County 6-0.

They also claimed a 2-0 win against St Johnstone to progress in the League Cup.

A statement from the club read: "Rangers Football Club today confirms our Premier Sports Cup tie with Dundee on Saturday, 21 September, will be played at Ibrox Stadium.

"Excluding the Copland Stand, where final concourse and seating works are ongoing, all areas of our home will be open for this match. Season ticket holders from the Copland Stand will be offered an exclusive window to purchase seating elsewhere."

