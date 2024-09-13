James Tavernier: Rangers boss Philippe Clement defends captain amid fan frustration following Celtic defeat

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has defended under-fire James Tavernier, insisting he is a "real captain".

Tavernier has been widely criticised by the Light Blues support for his role in their Old Firm defeat to Celtic, with one fan targeting him on his return to Ibrox after the match.

The 32-year-old has been with the club since 2015, winning one Premiership title and one Scottish Cup, and Clement understands why he is picked out by unhappy supporters.

"In moments the team does not perform, the captain is always the first one that fans point to," he said ahead of Sunday's game at Dundee United, live on Sky Sports.

"I've been in that situation before when I was a player for 10 years at Brugge. I had some terrific moments with titles, cups and wins against big teams then also some really bad moments when fans were really angry and they came to talk to me first.

"That's part of being a captain. Tav has stayed really mature, he understands the frustration. He's also frustrated, he wants to win more games and titles with the club.

"You know as a manager or a captain you're a bit of a symbol and you're the first point to talk to for people. We will always be under barricades when the difficult times are there.

"It's easy to be captain in the moments when everything is going well. The real captains are the ones who keep you moving forward in difficult moments. That is what Tav has been doing, driving forward the team and helping the new guys with their integration."

Rangers are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership and are five points behind Celtic in the title race.

Although Clement would have preferred "to play the next day" after their Old Firm loss, he believes the international break has helped them.

"We used the two weeks to get some players more fit as they come out of injury to build a better physical condition and get the new guys integrated.

"We understand the frustration and anger, and that they want to win against their rivals. We want that also.

"It's not a pleasant but you can put things into perspective the day after.

"Over the last two weeks I've seen a lot of fans in Glasgow who were very positive and supporting the club, understanding it's the start with a lot of new players and a new project. Don't focus only on the negative and the heat-of-the-moment reaction."

