John Bennett: Rangers chairman stands down with "immediate effect"

John Bennett has stood down from his position as Rangers chairman "with immediate effect due to health reasons".

The 61-year-old took over from Douglas Park in 2023 after three years as vice-chairman and eight years on the board.

Former director John Gilligan will take over on a temporary basis until a permanent replacement is appointed.

A statement from the club said: "The board of Rangers Football Club today announces chairman, John Bennett, is stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The board wants to sincerely thank John for his service and significant commitment over the last nine years and wishes him a full and speedy recovery. It is requested his and his family's privacy is respected at this time.

"Former director, John Gilligan, will temporarily fulfil the role of chairman until a permanent replacement is appointed.

"The board thanks John for stepping in at short notice and believes his experience in senior business roles throughout a long and successful career, and also, as a former director of Rangers, will be invaluable at this time.

"The board is undertaking a robust process with the help of professional advisors to fill the roles of CEO and Chairperson. In the meantime, the club's executive management team will continue to lead the club on a day-to-day basis."

Image: Rangers will return to Ibrox after playing four games at Hampden Park

The outgoing chairman oversaw the appointment of manager Philippe Clement in October, following Michael Beale's sacking.

Rangers are currently without a chief executive following James Bisgrove's summer departure and are yet to play at Ibrox Stadium this season because of delayed renovation work.

After four games at Hampden Park they will return to Ibrox for next Saturday's League Cup tie with Dundee.

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...