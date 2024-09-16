Rangers: Dave King return unlikely as club search for new chairperson and chief executive

There have been no conversations between Rangers and former chairman Dave King over a return to the club, Sky Sports News understands.

John Gilligan, who helped King take control of Rangers in 2015 alongside Paul Murray, is in temporary charge after John Bennett stepped down as chair due to health reasons.

He is believed to be open to remaining in that role for as long as necessary, while he leads the search for a permanent successor to Bennett.

Image: John Bennett will remain as a shareholder and significant investor, despite stepping down as chairman

Gilligan - a former Ibrox director - met manager Philippe Clement for face-to-face talks on Monday and is thought to be fully behind the Gers boss, despite a tricky start to the season.

Rangers are five points behind Celtic, plus Aberdeen, and while fans have protested over some results, Gilligan believes Clement must be given time to help Rangers close the gap on their rivals.

It is likely the club will move to appoint a new chief executive first to replace James Bisgrove after his departure in May, as he swapped Ibrox for the Middle East.

St Mirren's vice-chairman Jim Gillespie was the frontrunner but that fell through earlier this month and an external partner will aid Rangers' search.

