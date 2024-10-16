Rangers don't 'lack leadership' says interim chairman John Gilligan despite Creag Robertson departure

Rangers interim chairman John Gilligan has hit back at claims the club lacks leadership after confirming director of football Creag Robertson is set to leave Ibrox.

Robertson's long-reported departure will happen "in the coming weeks" as he looks to pursue opportunities elsewhere. He becomes the third major staff member to leave Rangers in recent months, with CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett also departing since May.

Gilligan, who only stepped into the role to cover for Bennett in September, denied the trio of exits hinted at turnover issues in the Ibrox hierarchy.

"With Creag moving on, I have seen some reports of the club being without leadership," he wrote on the Rangers website. "I can assure you that is not the case with George Letham and myself, who have deep knowledge of business and our great club, working tirelessly alongside our executive management team to continue to drive the club forward.

"Of course, we are determined to fill the Chairman and CEO roles as quickly as possible, and our recruitment consultants have already produced short lists of very strong and experienced candidates for both roles.

"While that is ongoing, our absolute priority is to support Philippe in any way we can to ensure the men's first-team can continue to build upon the progress we have seen from them in recent weeks."

Gilligan also issued a plea to fans to stop bringing pyrotechnics to games after the club was fined twice by UEFA.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone.

Rangers have been hit with a fine totalling more than £27,000 for incidents against Lyon and Malmo in two of their three Europa League games this season.

Gilligan warned of larger potential punishments for the club if there were repeat offences and said it was "desperately unfair" on other fans.

"The biggest disappointment of the Lyon game was the actions of a small minority of supporters, whose use of pyrotechnics at the match has seen the club fined €13,750 (by UEFA," he wrote.

"This is in addition to a €19,000 fine for a similar incident in the match with Malmo. My message is the use of pyrotechnics must stop and stop now at all of our matches home and away.

"Not only could the repercussions become ever-larger for the club, many supporters have difficulty coping with the effects of pyrotechnics, whether that be the smoke or loud bangs they produce.

"It is desperately unfair for any Rangers supporter to come to a match and be affected in such a manner."