Philippe Clement: Rangers manager 'needs to go' says Kris Boyd after Aberdeen defeat

"He needs to go now. Aberdeen are everything Rangers aren't."

Kris Boyd has had enough of Philippe Clement's "excuses" as he called for another managerial change at Ibrox in a bid to salvage their season.

Rangers' 2-1 defeat at Pittodrie leaves them trailing Aberdeen and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership by nine points after only 10 games of the season.

Image: Boyd believes Philippe Clement's time is up at Rangers

Former Gers striker Boyd, who won two league titles with the club, was furious after watching them slump to back-to-back away defeats.

"There is no way this can continue at Rangers and somebody needs to get a grip of it," he said.

"He now needs to go - if there is progression, you can cut him some slack, but eight of today's 11 were already at the football club before he arrived, that is not progression.

"There was not one left-footed player in that starting line-up for Rangers. It's an imbalance all over the pitch. And I know people will say, what difference does that make? But if you've got the ball left and all of a sudden you're coming in the pitch all the time, there's no space on the outside, everything gets crowded.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boyd discusses the issues facing Rangers after their 2-1 loss to high-flying Aberdeen

"There's problems at Rangers that need to get fixed.

"Take nothing away from Aberdeen, by the way, they deserve their victory and are, by far, a better team than Rangers.

"Better manager than Rangers, better recruitment than Rangers, better team than Rangers right now. Rangers need to get sorted out.

"It is just excuses. The results are all that matters. They have lost three of their opening 10 and drawn one, it is not good enough.

"You speak about improvement, I do not see it. Aberdeen have recruited and built this squad far better than what it was last season for under £2m and having lost their best player.

"Rangers have spent an absolute fortune and they are worse in every position."