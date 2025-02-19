 Skip to content

Rangers: US investors including San Francisco 49ers and Leeds United official Paraag Marathe in talks over takeover

San Francisco 49ers executive vice-president of football operations and Leeds United chair Paraag Marathe among consortium of investors in talks over multi-million-pound takeover of Scottish Premiership club Rangers; discussions are ongoing with no deal agreed yet

By Sahil Jaidka and Tim Thornton

Wednesday 19 February 2025 22:15, UK

American investors are in talks with Rangers over a multi-million-pound takeover of the club.

Paraag Marathe, who is in his 24th year at the San Francisco 49ers, is one of those involved in the talks to take control at Ibrox.

Marathe - who is also chair of Leeds United - is president of the NFL side's investment arm, 49ers Enterprises. They are set up to oversee outside business ventures and major investment opportunities for the club.

Marathe is also the 49ers executive vice-president of football operations.

Discussions are ongoing with no deal agreed yet.

Image: Paraag Marathe is Leeds United chair

Former Gers chair Dave King is the major shareholder at Ibrox with a stake of around 13 per cent, while another former chair, Douglas Park, and director George Taylor also own over 10 per cent of the club.

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. They lost the League Cup final to their Old Firm rivals and are out of the Scottish Cup, after a shock loss at home to Queen's Park.

The club posted a £17.2m loss last year.

Sky Sports News has approached Rangers, Leeds and the San Francisco 49ers for comment.

