Rangers charged by UEFA over anti-woke banner displayed by supporters at Europa League tie against Fenerbahce

Rangers have said they are "deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority"; supporters held a banner during their Europa League tie that read: "Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe"

UEFA has charged Rangers over an anti-woke banner displayed by supporters that the Scottish Premiership club have described as "shameful" and "embarrassing".

The message that was held by fans at Ibrox during Thursday's penalty shoot-out victory over Fenerbahce in the Europa League last 16, said: "Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe".

European football's governing body has described it as "racist and/or discriminatory".

Rangers said in a statement it was "deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority".

"Rangers is a modern, progressive football club and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support," the club added.

"For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.

"This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club are also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences.

"For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers, whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately."

Rangers also charged for throwing of objects

UEFA has also charged Rangers for the throwing of objects during the home match against Fenerbahce and the blocking of passageways.

Rangers added: "This senseless and criminal behaviour has no place in sport, nor in society. Again, if you think such behaviour is acceptable, you are not welcome at Rangers matches."

Rangers highlighted their own players and staff were "targeted with missiles" during Sunday's Old Firm derby win at Celtic Park.

"This is becoming a regular occurrence, not just at Rangers matches but across stadia in Scotland," the club said.

"Focusing on Ibrox, however, there was a widely-reported incident in the January Old Firm game, while at the recent game with Motherwell, one of our own supporters was hit and injured by an object thrown towards the away end."