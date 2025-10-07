Steven Gerrard: Ex-Rangers boss open to talks over managerial return at Ibrox

Rangers want to speak to Steven Gerrard about a potential return to Ibrox - and Gerrard is open to talks with his former club, Sky Sports News understands.

Gerrard, who won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2021, is one of a number of credible candidates emerging as the club draws up a shortlist to replace the sacked Russell Martin.

It would not be a straightforward conversation with Gerrard, however, after they were unable to agree in the summer before Martin was appointed boss.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd reacts to Russell Martin's sacking and who should be next to take charge at Rangers

Gerrard’s situation in the Middle East is complicated and one of the factors that would need to be discussed.

He remains settled with his family in Bahrain, despite no longer being in charge at Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

And he would also need reassurances that the Rangers project is the right one for him at this stage of his career, especially given their current predicament in the table.

It is too soon to say that Gerrard is the clear preferred candidate for Rangers, but they want to speak to the Liverpool and England legend as part of the process.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sky Sports News reported the club were still drawing up a shortlist and that ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche was one high-profile name not interested in the role.

Gerrard reveals ‘unfinished business’ in his managerial career

On Tuesday afternoon, Gerrard claimed he had “unfinished business” in management and said he felt Rangers had been the "perfect match" when he moved to Glasgow in May 2018.

The 45-year-old remains a hero to many Rangers supporters after winning the Scottish Premiership title in 2021, thus stopping Celtic from making it 10-in-a-row.

Image: Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title

Gerrard then left for Aston Villa in November 2021 and had a subsequent spell with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where he left in January and has been without a managerial job since.

Speaking on the ‘Rio Meets’ podcast, which appeared to be recorded before Martin’s dismissal, Gerrard said: “I’m enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do.

“Going to Grand Prix, doing exhibition games with ex-team-mates and superstars, that type of stuff has been great.

“But there’s a part of me that still feels that there’s a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges.

“But I want a certain type of challenge. If in an ideal world they come available, I’ll jump at them.

“If they don’t, I won’t go back in. I want to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister refused to rule out a return to his former club

“I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it.

“But I’ve also got time now where I’m not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach. They are the people I need to find.

“Because if I get the right match with those people around me, I know, and I’ve proved, I can be successful as a manager.

“And that’s what I’m working on in the background now.”