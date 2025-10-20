Danny Rohl appointed new Rangers head coach and succeeds Russell Martin at Scottish Premiership club

Rangers have appointed Danny Rohl as the club's new head coach on an initial two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss, who had initially withdrawn from the race, has been appointed as Russell Martin's permanent replacement 15 days after his sacking.

The 36-year-old was keen on landing the job and taking training last week but stepped away after becoming aware that others were ahead of him in the pecking order.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, after talks with Kevin Muscat collapsed on Sunday night, Rohl flew into Glasgow to finalise a deal.

Rohl began his coaching career at RB Leipzig, where he progressed to assisting Ralph Hasenhuttl before following him to Southampton in 2018.

He then became assistant manager to Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich in 2019, helping the club win the Bundesliga.

In October 2023, he became a manager for the first time, guiding Sheffield Wednesday to Championship safety.

He will take charge immediately with his first match in charge against Brann on Thursday in the Europa League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers lost to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday

On his appointment, he said: "It is a huge privilege to be taking on the role of head coach at such an incredible club, recognised around the world.

"I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions, and my staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club.

"The expectations here are clear. The fans want to see results now - my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way and I have belief in the players that we can achieve this.

"We have no time to waste, we start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.

"The expectations are huge and I love this challenge because I set high standards for myself and the team too.

"Rangers is built on a tradition of hard work, unity and success - that is exactly what you will get from me and what I want my team to represent for all of you.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the squad and getting down to work ahead of Thursday's game away to Brann."

Image: Steven Gerrard turned down the chance to return to Rangers

Chairman Andrew Cavenagh commented: "We're very pleased to welcome Danny to Rangers, an ambitious coach who shares the club's hunger for progress and success. His experience at elite level, in high pressure environments, makes him a strong fit for what we expect here.

"We know the past few months have been challenging, but our focus has always been on getting the right person, who is ready to immediately embrace this football club and the demands that come with it. Danny impressed us with his vision, his character, and his understanding of what Rangers stands for. We believe he can help restore pride, momentum, and ultimately success."

Vice chairman Paraag Marathe said: "This has been a thorough process to ensure we identified the right person to lead the club forward. Danny clearly has tactical intelligence and a hunger to match the ambitions of Rangers. With Danny at the helm, we intend to compete through every minute on the pitch in all competitions."

Chief executive Patrick Stewart said: "Danny brings real conviction, clarity and leadership to the role. We know results this season have fallen below our expectations, but with Danny and his staff in place, we're confident we can get this season back on track.

"It's now our job to give him every support possible to move the club forward quickly and decisively."

Image: Talks with former Rangers player Kevin Muscat collapsed

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell added:"Danny has the qualities required to succeed here, allied with being an exceptional coach.

"He has worked in some of the most demanding football environments in the world, where winning is the only expectation, and we believe that background has prepared him for Rangers.

"His job will be to get the best out of the players and build a team that, first and foremost, wins, as we all target success this season."

'Rohl has the potential to go to the very top'

Analysis from Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam:

"It would be fair to say that Danny Rohl performed miracles at Sheffield Wednesday - particularly when you consider the context of what has happened at the club since his departure.

"He joined the club as a 34-year-old in October 2023. They were without a win in 11 games and seven points adrift of safety.

"It took him a while to get up and running. Only one win came in his first six games in charge - and that was at home against a Rotherham side that finished bottom of the league.

Image: Danny Rohl re-emerged as the frontrunner for the Rangers head coach role after talks with Kevin Muscat collapsed

"But after about six weeks of his high-pressing style being imposed, things really started to click, and he somehow managed to keep them up. Wednesday were in the bottom three that season from the second week of August until their 44th game of 46. Four wins and two draws from their final six kept them afloat.

"And last season, even as the turmoil that has spilled over this season brewed off the pitch, he led them to a 12th-placed finish. With greater resources at his disposal, a play-off push wouldn't have been out of the equation.

"Rohl is an incredibly amiable, warm character and he is very easy to like, as shown by a couple of excellent turns as a pundit during last year's ITV Euros coverage.

"He was schooled at RB Leipzig before coaching spells at Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team. He has worked with some of the best, and has all the potential to go to the very top."

Rohl will 'have you off your seat'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlie Austin tells Rangers fans they should be excited about his former Southampton coach moving to Ibrox

Charlie Austin was a Southampton player when Rohl was there as assistant coach to Ralph Hasenhuttl:

"Ultimately, he was the man that brought all the tactics in.

"At the time his English wasn't so great and Ralph Hasenhuttl used to stand next to him on the side and then he would come in and basically just relay what Danny had told him in German really and that was it. He was a phenomenal coach, he really was.

"The Rangers fans, yes you can say, 'do you think he's going to be Russell Martin 2.0?' and all that, but you don't go and work for clubs like he has done, German national team, Leipzig, Bayern Munich and then to go on to the job he did at Sheffield Wednesday, keeping them in the championship, was phenomenal.

"So now the biggest bit is going to Rangers, realising how big the club is, but I'd be excited about him coming in.

"Yes, you haven't got someone like Gerrard or Kevin Muscat that's affiliated to the club already, but you've got someone that's coming in, a young, hungry manager that will have you off your seat, just be ready for your players to get really fit and counter-pressing at its finest."

Rangers' upcoming fixtures: