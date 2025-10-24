Rangers vs Kilmarnock: Danny Röhl ready to unlock 'potential' ahead of first Scottish Premiership game

Rangers head coach Danny Röhl takes charge of his first Premiership game this weekend, hoping he will not be apologising to the fans again.

The German, who has only been in charge since Monday, apologised to the travelling support after their dismal 3-0 Europa League defeat to Brann in Norway, which left them bottom of the league-phase table.

The confidence-stricken side registered just one shot on target in Bergen, now the attention turns back to trying to win a Premiership game at Ibrox.

Image: Danny Röhl spoke to some of Rangers' travelling support at full-time

"At first I apologised for this defeat and this performance," Röhl said. "They [the fans] travelled a lot for the team, they are always there.

"This club has a lot of passionate fans and they deserve this. It was very important for me to show that I understand them, but I said as well to them, I am working very hard to improve this group of players, to step up and get results."

The manner of the defeat displayed the extent of the mess the 36-year-old has to fix.

Rangers are sixth in the Scottish Premiership with one win from eight, but he remains convinced they can salvage their season.

"I see a lot of potential, what we have to improve," he said ahead of Sunday's game against Kilmarnock.

"I think this is very important to understand, and this is what I told my players as well.

"I want to see that every individual player tried everything to make this step forward, and this is my job. I took this job over to develop them and improve them, and we have to do it as individuals but also as a group, and there are a lot of things we can do.

"I think it's hard work what we have to do, when I look to the next opponent we will have again a big team, but it's about the turnaround, and for me the next game is the important one, and this is now on Sunday.

"As I said at the beginning, for me at the moment to have a long-term view makes no sense.

"We have games every three days and that means we have to win, and for this I will help my players, my group, my coaches, and then we go forward."

Tavernier blasts 'disgraceful performance'

Image: Captain James Tavernier says it's "too easy" to play against Rangers

Rangers captain James Tavernier spoke to the media after Thursday's defeat in Norway:

"It's a disgraceful performance, it's as simple as that.

"You can get instructions from managers, but we simply have to put that on the pitch and we were just second best: first ball, second balls, not enough fight. And I shouldn't be saying that - for a player of Rangers, that should be the given.

"You should want to fight, go for the ball, even if it's a scrappy game, you've got to make it a scrappy game, but it's just far too easy at this minute playing against us.

"That's the hurtful thing about this all.

"The manager's come in, it's a couple of days on the training pitch, you can only give certain instructions but us as ourselves have to put that on the pitch," said Tavernier.

"He can give us the best opportunity, but it comes from within as a player to fight, to give it your all, that's within. I don't think that's something that's taught.

"I think you've either got it or you haven't, we're just clearly not showing that at this moment in time. I'm raging."