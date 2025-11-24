Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell sacked: Rangers part company with chief executive and sporting director

Rangers have sacked chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

The duo had come under pressure in recent months following a difficult start to the season, while questions were also raised over a number of summer signings.

In June, Stewart and Thelwell appointed Russell Martin as head coach, but the club were forced to sack him after just 123 days - making him the shortest-serving boss in Rangers' 153-year history.

Image: Fans had protested against Stewart, Thelwell and former boss Russell Martin

Thelwell also led Rangers' summer recruitment drive, sanctioning a deal worth up to £10m for Youssef Chermiti, plus moves for 11 others - resulting in a net spend of around £20m.

Former Everton chief Thelwell - who started at Ibrox in June - was also questioned for appointing a number of former colleagues, including Dan Purdy as technical director, Jonathan Hunter-Barrett as academy director and his son Robbie as head of recruitment.

However, Sky Sports News understands none of the additional appointments are expected to depart Ibrox following the dismissal of Stewart and Thelwell.

While Thelwell's hiring was announced prior to the US takeover of the club, Cavenagh did confirm he sanctioned the appointment.

Stewart - who joined last December following a spell at Manchester United - and Thelwell were also involved in the process to appoint current head coach Danny Röhl, which was widely criticised following attempts to land Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat.

Cavenagh explains decision to sack duo

Chairman Andrew Cavenagh confirmed the search for replacements has already begun, and he is leading the process alongside vice chairman Paraag Marathe, with director Fraser Thornton taking on the role as acting CEO.

In a statement, Cavenagh said: "Responsible change is measured and steady.

"Our first priority has been to improve the sporting performance, and that led to our decision to part ways with Russell and bring in Danny.

"Danny has now started the process of improving his performance and that has given us the chance to focus on other parts of the club.

"Patrick and Kevin are both skilled executives and have delivered a lot for the club in their time with it. We've now had six months since we became part of Rangers to assess the club's needs as well as to get to know Patrick and Kevin a bit more.

"Simply put, when we think about what we need in both CEO and sporting director today, it's different than who we think Patrick and Kevin are. We want people who align with the vision for the next chapter.

Image: Director Fraser Thornton (R) will take on the role as acting CEO after the sacking of Thelwell (L) and Stewart (C)

"I will not throw dirt on either of them. I think very highly of them both on personal and professional levels. It's just the reality that the club needs different things today than it did six months ago.

"We have already started the hiring process and hope to have appointments soon, but we will prioritise quality and fit over speed.

"I want to reassure our supporters that Danny will continue to have all the support that he needs. In the interim, Fraser Thornton, our director, will be assuming the duties as acting CEO.

"Change like this is always painful, especially when it involves people we care about. But at the same time, we're very excited about this opportunity to bring in fresh leadership to this great club. We appreciate everyone's continued support and I'm happy to answer any questions."