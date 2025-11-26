Nico Raskin feared Rangers career was over under Russell Martin as Belgium international remains open to Ibrox stay

Nico Raskin revealed he is still trying to get over the damaging impact of the fallout with previous boss Russell Martin that left him fearing his Rangers career was over earlier this season.

The Belgium international - Gers' player of the year last term - swiftly became a peripheral figure under Martin and then suffered the ignominy of being dropped from the squad entirely for the derby against Celtic at the end of August amid speculation that he might leave in the summer window.

Although full details of their breakdown in relationship remain sketchy, the former head coach claimed in September that Raskin would have to regain the "trust" of his team-mates to get back into his plans.

The 24-year-old was restored to the team before Martin was sacked in October but, discussing the situation on Wednesday for the first time, Raskin said: "I can't lie, it was really difficult for me, that period. I'm still trying to get back to my best form, whether it's physically or mentally. It's not been great.

"I've not enjoyed every part of it. I've read a lot of wrong stuff here and there. But I had to be quiet and just try to do my best to get back to playing and to get back to helping the team, which I tried to do.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raskin's only league goal this season came under Röhl as Rangers took on Dundee

"There was a point when it was tough and I had clear indication that my future was in doubt.

"But that's in the past. I had loads of support here, from the players and the staff, everyone in the building. People were very good with me, helping me keep my focus and my head high.

Image: Raskin has impressed at international level with Belgium since breaking into the first-team

"The supporters were so good with me. I was talking with my family and saying it's amazing to have that support when you're not from the city and you're someone from abroad and feel that support. That's why I kept really calm.

"I just stayed here and waited for my time to come back. I'm just trying now to give them back something on the pitch. I know it's not been perfect, but I'm working on it.

"I'm trying to get my form back to help the team as much as I can, just to thank them on my way."

Image: Raskin insists he is enjoying life at Rangers under new head coach Danny Röhl

Raskin is intent on putting his early-season woes behind him and establishing himself as a key man under current boss Danny Röhl.

"I think there's a picture that has been tried to be painted of me that wasn't really (reflective of) what was happening in the building," he said. "But, like I say, it's just the past, so we don't need to go back there.

"I'm not someone who likes to be headlining the dramas and all this, I'm just trying to do my job."

Raskin is out of contract in 18 months but indicated he would be open to signing a new deal.

"Yes, I'm very happy here," he said. "We've got a new manager and we're trying to build something good, something nice. We've got loads of things to do. I'm really happy.

"I've not decided anything. I'm just waiting for anyone to come and talk to me and just taking it day by day and trying to give my best for the club."