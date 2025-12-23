Danny Röhl: Rangers need winning run to 'have a chance' in Scottish Premiership title race after Hearts defeat

Rangers head coach Danny Röhl believes his side can still "have a chance" in the Scottish Premiership title race, despite falling 12 points behind league leaders Hearts.

Röhl, who was previously unbeaten in eight league matches in charge, tasted defeat in the top-flight for the first time on Sunday - and has now challenged his team to go on "a better run".

"After the Hearts game, of course, the feeling was disappointment, but we have to go forward again," said the former Sheffield Wednesday boss.

"It's about us creating a new momentum, a new run.

"If I asked you eight weeks ago if it was possible to have, at the end of December, a game where we are in a title race? Then you would say, 'I'm not sure'.

"It hurts so much at the moment that we had this small setback, but it's for us to start winning games again. There are still 20 games to go, and if you do this, then you have a chance.

"In general, I think the feeling before the game was really strong from our side. I felt from all players that we really believed we are back. Now we have to understand where we are."

However, Rangers face a tricky run of festive fixtures.

They host an in-form Motherwell on Saturday as well as League Cup winners St Mirren next Tuesday before travelling to Celtic Park on January 3 for the 'New Year' Old Firm game - live on Sky Sports.

Saturday's opponents are unbeaten in 10 league matches and have been transformed by new manager Jens Berthel Askou this season.

"This weekend we will face a team that are also on a good run," added Röhl.

"They are flying, a lot of good results, a lot of good points, but it will be a good game.

"We will have a lot of supporters, it's Christmas. Let's try to create a good energy in the stadium, a togetherness. We have to deliver a proper fight, a good performance on the pitch and take the next result, then we can look to the next game.

"Six or seven weeks ago, there was not one thought about the title race, and I think we feel what it means, that we have a chance, even in eight games, to close the gap again.

"But it's about results, and I believe we need a better run, and this is not easy, especially with the upcoming eight games."

Meanwhile, Rangers could be boosted by the potential return of defender John Souttar during the festive period, who returned to training this week.

John Souttar could return to action for Rangers before the end of this year

The Scotland international has missed the last eight games with a muscle injury and Röhl's options at the back have been limited with Derek Cornelius also out and Nasser Djiga away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Motherwell on Saturday may come too soon for Souttar, but he could be ready for the visit of St Mirren to Ibrox on December 30.