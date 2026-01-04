Rangers defender Dujon Sterling was arrested following his side's victory in the Old Firm game against Celtic on Saturday; the player was charged in connection with road traffic offences after reports of a one-vehicle crash; no one was injured in the accident

Dujon Sterling: Rangers defender arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences following Old Firm win over Celtic

Rangers' Dujon Sterling in action during the match against Celtic

Rangers defender Dujon Sterling was arrested following his side's victory in the Old Firm game against Celtic on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was charged in connection with road traffic offences after police received reports of a one-vehicle crash in Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the crash, and there were no other vehicles were involved.

Sterling, who played the full game at Celtic Park, is expected to appear in court at a later date.

A statement from Police Scotland read: "Around 1.25am on Sunday, 4 January, 2026, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on West Graham Street, Glasgow.

"There were no injuries reported. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

"He's expected to appear at court at a later date."

Sky Sports News has contacted Rangers FC for comment.