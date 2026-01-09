Rangers transfers: Danny Röhl hopeful of Tuur Rommens, Tochi Chukwuani signings before Aberdeen trip

Rangers head coach Danny Röhl is hopeful of a £7m double deal before Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports.

A fee in the region of £3m has been agreed with Belgian Pro League club Westerlo for left-back Tuur Rommens.

Meanwhile, a £4m deal will see Sturm Graz midfielder Tochi Chukwuani move to Ibrox.

"We're in a fantastic way, but I cannot confirm now. Let's see what happens in the next 24 hours, but I'm very positive at the moment," Röhl told Sky Sports News.

"In football, you never know with transfers until it's really confirmed but we're in a good way.

"I expect to see some new faces [before Sunday].

"I was really convinced from the first day on that we are in a good way, that we are in a good process. I saw how we worked in the last couple of weeks to prepare something. You have to be a little patient sometimes, and now we are in a good way.

"We are still not at the end of what we want to do. It's about having all the eyes open, look at what is possible, and then make good decisions."

Sky Sports News revealed last month that Rangers were tracking the 22-year-old Rommens, who has been a regular at Westerlo, featuring 79 times over the past two years.

He has also earned nine caps for Belgium U21s.

Chukwuani, who has 20 caps for Denmark U21s, was left out of the Austrian club's friendly against Club Brugge on Thursday.