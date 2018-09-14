Aberdeen respond to the SFA's refusal to overturn Mikey Devlin's red card

Mikey Devlin will miss out at the weekend

Aberdeen have described the SFA's refusal to overturn Mikey Devlin's red card from the start of September as "unacceptable".

The Dons defender was sent off against Kilmarnock after appearing to pull back Killie striker Eamonn Brophy 30 yards from goal.

Derek McInnes' side lost the game 2-0 and the Pittodrie club subsequently launched an appeal into the red card handed out by referee Craig Thomson but the SFA have refused to reverse the decision.

A statement read: "Aberdeen FC finds the explanation provided by the SFA in relation to the Michael Devlin red card appeal unacceptable.

"The club maintains its view that the player was wrongfully dismissed, that the evidence presented was a robust defence and was overwhelmingly compelling in the player's favour.

"In light of recent decisions taken by the SFA, the club believes it is imperative for the country's football authorities to establish consistency and transparency in the appeal and referral process and will engage in dialogue with the SPFL in this regard to seek their assistance.

"Furthermore, at a time when technology is making a significant and positive impact across sport, the club believes that the impact of the VAR system trials in the English Premier League need to be considered if stakeholders in the game are going to regain trust in the process.

Derek McInnes' side face St Johnstone this weekend

"AFC is aware that the views we have expressed are held by many who have found key appeal and referral decisions this year perplexing and want to see the governing body dealing with this proactively, with a consistent and transparent appeals process high up on the agenda.

"Doing so would enhance the game's integrity, greatly assist referees, improve the game for fans and, ultimately, the perception of Scottish football."

Devlin will miss out on the Dons' trip to Perth at the weekend as they take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

McInnes will, however, be boosted by the return of Scotland international Scott McKenna. The 21-year-old suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season and has been out of action since.