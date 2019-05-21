Shay Logan commits to Aberdeen with one-year contract extension

Shay Logan has made the SPFL Team of The Year for three seasons in a row

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The deal means the 31-year-old will remain at Pittodrie until at least the summer of 2021 with the option of an additional year.

Logan initially signed on loan from Brentford in January 2014 before completing a permanent deal four months later.

The right-back has established himself as a key member of Derek McInnes' side and has made the SPFL Team of The Year for three seasons in a row.

He has made 242 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals.

"Shay loves it here at Aberdeen, which I think is clear for all to see and he has been desperate to commit himself further to the club," McInness told the club's website.

"He has been a very consistent performer and is an important player in the dressing room.

"His desire to stay will hopefully mean he can continue to be a positive influence here at the club."