Sven-Goran Eriksson rules out move to Aberdeen after Derek McInnes departure

Sven-Goran Eriksson was most recently in charge of the Philippines national team but left the role in January 2019; the Swede has been linked with a role at Pittodrie after Derek McInnes left the club following a poor run in 2021

Friday 12 March 2021 12:50, UK

Sven Goran Eriksson
Image: Sven-Goran Eriksson has distanced himself from reports linking him with roles at Aberdeen

Sven-Goran Eriksson has told Sky Sports News he is not in the running for a job at Aberdeen.

The 73-year-old former England boss has been linked with the roles of manager and director of football at Pittodrie, following Derek McInnes' departure.

However, on Friday he said: "I have never spoken to my agent about this or anyone at Aberdeen. The links have come as a complete surprise to me, as I have nothing to do with Scottish football.

"If something comes up that interests me, I might be interested - but that will not happen in Scotland.

Derek McInnes&#39; Aberdeen are winless in five heading to Celtic on Wednesday
Image: Derek McInnes left earlier in March after overseeing a poor run of results for Aberdeen in 2021

"I have been a manager and coach for a long time, but I am not desperate and not thinking about anything."

The Swede most recently enjoyed a short stint as national team head coach of the Philippines, but his tenure ended after an unsuccessful Asian Cup campaign in 2019.

McInnes left his role as manager of Aberdeen following eight years in charge, with the Scottish Premiership club slipping to fourth in the table after a poor run.

The former St Johnstone and Bristol City boss agreed to step down after mounting pressure from supporters. He oversaw just two wins for the Dons in 2021.

