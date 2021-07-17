Scott Brown named Aberdeen team captain as Joe Lewis becomes club captain

Aberdeen have named Scott Brown team captain for the 2021/22 season as Joe Lewis becomes club captain.

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Brown joined Aberdeen as a player-coach this summer after signing a pre-contract deal in May.

The 36-year-old midfielder made over 600 appearances for Celtic and won 10 Scottish Premiership titles with the club over 14 years. He has been capped 55 times by Scotland.

©️ The Club today confirms that Scott Brown will be Aberdeen FC team captain for the 2021/21 season.



🔴 Joe Lewis, who has been an exemplary captain for two seasons, will continue to play a vital role as Club captain.



More 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 17, 2021

Goalkeeper Lewis has been Aberdeen's captain for the last two seasons.

Manager Stephen Glass told the team's website: "I am pleased to announce that when we welcome fans back to Pittodrie on Thursday, Scott Brown will lead the team out as team captain.

"We are all happy to have him here and are looking forward to seeing the impact that his leadership, both on and off the park will bring to Aberdeen FC.

"I am certain the supporters will enjoy watching him represent our great club, I know he is proud to have been given the honour of leading the team as captain. I can assure you all that the drive he has to continue his record of being a winner, now in the red of Aberdeen, will be evident immediately.

Image: Brown joined Aberdeen this summer after 14 years with Celtic

"It is also important to acknowledge the role that Joe Lewis has played as captain and will continue to play for us as club captain.

"Following conversations with him, I am pleased that he has a desire to serve as club captain.

"Joe continues to command great respect in the dressing room, as well as among the Aberdeen fans, and along with Scott and the rest of the squad will strive to deliver a winning team for you all to celebrate with."

Aberdeen welcome BK Hacken to Pittodrie for a Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie on Thursday.

Their Scottish Premiership campaign gets underway with a home match against Dundee United on August 1.