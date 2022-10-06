Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen boss handed eight match SFA ban for Ryan Porteous cheating claim

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been issued with an eight-game ban after accusing Hibernian's Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating".

He made the comments after the Easter Road defender went down in the box during a match between the sides and was awarded a penalty by referee David Dickinson, while Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off.

Aberdeen went on to lose the match 3-1 which then resulted in Goodwin's outburst that has landed him an eight-match ban from the SFA, of which two games are suspended until the end of the season.

Goodwin will now miss games against Dundee United, Hearts, Partick Thistle, Motherwell, Rangers and Hibernian.

At the time Hibernian chiefs contacted their Pittodrie counterparts after the match to express their anger at Goodwin's comments.

What did Porteous do?

What did Goodwin say?

Here's a reminder of the comments which has led to Goodwin's touchline ban:

"I don't know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff," he said.

"We're telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don't touch him as he will go over.

"I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately, just before half-time, he was sucked in hook, line and sinker.

"We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he's good at it and he's clever, but it's blatant cheating as far as I'm concerned and it has cost my team points.

"I told Porteous to his face after the game what I thought of him. I don't care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday. He knows. He's laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty kicks like he's scored a goal."

