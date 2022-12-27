Anthony Stewart: Aberdeen captain responds to alleged racist abuse after St Mirren defeat

Anthony Stewart was sent off after giving away a penalty during Aberdeen's defeat at St Mirren on Christmas Eve; the Dons captain was then sent alleged racist abuse on social media; the former Wycombe Wanderers defender said "I will not take racist abuse lightly"

Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart has responded to alleged racist abuse on social media

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has indicated that he will take action after being the subject of alleged racist abuse on social media.

Stewart was sent off after giving away a penalty during Aberdeen's 3-1 defeat to St Mirren on Saturday and has since responded to a comment made on Instagram.

He said: "There is many highs and lows in this beautiful game and I take full responsibility for my mistake, which costed us three points.

"However, I will not take racist abuse lightly."

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 in Paisley before Stewart - who joined the club in the summer from Wycombe Wanderers - gave away the spot-kick which drew St Mirren level.

The hosts went onto win, meaning Aberdeen have lost all three games since the Scottish Premiership resumed following the World Cup.

Jim Goodwin's side remain third in the league, ahead of Hearts on goal difference.

Sky Sports News has contacted Instagram's parent company, Meta and Aberdeen for comment.