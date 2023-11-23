Aberdeen vs Rangers: Graeme Shinnie dismisses Kris Boyd's motivation comments

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is confident his side can impress this weekend, but has rubbished Kris Boyd's claims it is because they are playing Rangers.

The Sky Sports pundit criticised the Dons after they lost three stoppage-time goals in their 6-0 defeat at Celtic in their last match before the international break.

Boyd said Barry Robson's side would have "absolutely no problem in getting them up for the next game, that's for sure because Rangers are in town" as he slammed their "embarrassing" performance in the east end of Glasgow.

Ahead of Sunday's game against Philippe Clement's side, live on Sky Sports, Shinnie accepted for former Ibrox striker's criticism.

"I think he's just stating the obvious a little bit. It's disappointing, it's frustrating and it's embarrassing when you've been beat 6-0.

"When you have these defeats, you have to take them on the chin. We've had some very good results away from home and we received praise in those games but on the flip side we have to take the criticism when we don't play well in games, take it on board and look to turn things around.

"When you have defeats like that [losing 6-0 against Celtic], you should expect criticism of the team."

The Dons skipper was also quick to point out a reaction would be expected in their next game, irrelevant of who they are playing.

"I think the manager would get us up for anything, especially after a game like that. As players, if you don't want to make amends for a defeat like that then you're in the wrong sport.

"It's the sort of game that we as players are all looking forward to, we've had a full week to prepare for it so we'll be ready."

The sides will meet again at Hampden Park on December 17 in the Viaplay Cup final, but Shinne is firmly focused on Sunday's clash at Pittodrie.

"I don't think it'll have an impact - they're two completely different games. One being at Pittodrie, the other at Hampden so there will be a different atmosphere. Our focus is fully on Sunday.

"You're at a club like Aberdeen for the big games, the stadium will be packed and noisy. You have to thrive on that and bring your personality to the games."

