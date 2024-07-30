Aberdeen: Bojan Miovski attitude 'perfect' amid transfer speculation, says Dons boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has told Sky Sports News that Bojan Miovski's behaviour has been "perfect" after being left out amid speculation over his future.

Miovski, who scored 26 goals for the Dons last season, is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, including Bologna and Genoa in Serie A.

Aberdeen have previously said the striker will only be sold if it is right for them, with Thelin choosing to start him on the bench as they progressed in the League Cup.

"Bojan is still an Aberdeen player and he behaves like an Aberdeen player. My feeling is, when I see him training and how he behaves in the locker room, everything is perfect," Thelin told Sky Sports News.

"On the pitch against Airdrie he showed everybody he's still here in his mind and he gave everything for the club so I'm happy with how he is doing in the sessions and he is ready.

"We played Ester [Sokler] and Peter [Ambrose] a lot in the cup, but Bojan is still here and that is our focus.

"Let's see. When the window is open, it's open so you never know what exactly is going to happen."

Image: Bojan Miovski scored 26 goals for Aberdeen last season

Thelin takes the Dons to St Johnstone for his first Scottish Premiership match on August 5, live on Sky Sports, after an impressive group-stage campaign in the League Cup, scoring 15 goals across four wins.

"Hopefully we can stay positive like this in how we attack and defend, playing good crosses and how we go in behind. Try to keep the intensity up in our pressing," the former Elfsborg manager added.

"Of course our opponents always have their strategy and their tactics but what we want to see is these two second halves at home at Pittodrie. I think it was really good with some good intentions of what we want to show this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is backing Thelin to be a success at Pittodrie as he also looks ahead to a quick return to his former club St Johnstone

"We're always trying to find ways to win, but we've known since day one it is a long-term idea and a long-term process, we need to make progress. We need to add things every week and try to be more and more consistent.

"Hopefully we can do that, and it is what it is, we can't change that. We have to adapt and find ways to grow but still try to find ways to win games."

