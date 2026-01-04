Aberdeen sack manager Jimmy Thelin after Falkirk defeat leaves Dons languishing in Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen have sacked manager Jimmy Thelin after 18 months in charge.

The Dons parted company with Thelin after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Falkirk - their fourth loss in five games.

That latest disappointing result left them eighth in the Scottish Premiership table, 19 points behind leaders Hearts.

Sky Sports News understands Thelin was informed of the club's decision early on Sunday, with the players told later in the day.

Peter Leven, supported by Craig Hinchcliffe, will take temporary charge of first-team affairs - starting with Tuesday's trip to Rangers, live on Sky Sports.

Thelin led Aberdeen to silverware last season as they beat Celtic to lift the Scottish Cup in May.

But the club made their worst start to a season in 26 years this term, losing their first seven games.

A run of eight games unbeaten across November and December had seemingly put the Dons on an upwards trajectory, but the board have acted after a fresh slump.

Aberdeen confirmed the news on Sunday evening, saying of the cup triumph: "These memories will last a lifetime, and Jimmy will be forever etched into Aberdeen's history for delivering such a special day for our supporters, as only one of six Aberdeen managers to win the Scottish Cup in our storied 122-year history."

But the statement from chairman Dave Cormack also said: "After significant investment in recent windows, we have not kicked on in the way we hoped or expected following that success.

"We have tried to give the situation as much time as possible, but recent performances have been significantly below the standards we expect, and we believe it is now right to take a different direction."

Thelin said: "Results ultimately decide the tenure of this profession, and as such I take my share of responsibility.

"Aberdeen will forever be a part of my journey, and it has been an honour to lead this great club and share that memorable day together at Hampden."

The highs and lows of Thelin's time

Image: Thelin guided Aberdeen to Scottish Cup glory last season

Thelin signed a three-year deal upon his arrival at Pittodrie in June 2024, having led Elfsborg to two second-placed finishes in the Swedish top flight.

He made a dream start, winning all 13 of his first 13 games across all competitions - beating Martin O'Neill's record of 12 at Celtic for the best-ever start as a manager in Scotland.

Image: Aberdeen found themselves level with Celtic last season before dropping down the table

In fact, 10 league wins from 11 saw the unbeaten Dons challenge Celtic at the top of the Premiership, before a 14-game winless run led to them dropping down the table - eventually finishing fifth.

However, Thelin did go on to deliver the first Scottish Cup trophy for Aberdeen in 35 years as they beat Celtic in the final in May.

This season, Aberdeen were knocked out of Europa League after defeat to Romanian club Steaua Bucuresti before Motherwell ousted them from the League Cup - adding to the club's Premiership woes.

There was hope things could be turned around following a busy Deadline Day that saw winger Jesper Karlsson join from Bologna, alongside Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Thelin's side continued to disappoint in Europe as well as domestically, finishing second bottom of the Conference League with two draws and six losses from their six group games.

And despite a brief upturn, a Falkirk defeat that saw Thelin tinker with his formation in vain prompted the club to act.