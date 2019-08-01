Steven Naismith joins Hearts on a permanent basis from Norwich
Steven Naismith has signed a four-year contract with Hearts after joining on a permanent basis from Norwich.
The 32-year-old, who has spent last the last 18 months on loan at Tynecastle, has signed a deal until he is 36.
Despite an injury-ridden 2018/19 season, Naismith still scored 14 goals in 27 appearances.
He completed rehab over the summer on a knee injury and is now targeting a return to first-team action.
Naismith has won three Scottish Premiership titles, two League Cups and a Scottish Cup in his career.
He added to his tally of Scotland caps after good form at the start of last season, scoring seven goals in his first eight games.