Steven Naismith joins Hearts on a permanent basis from Norwich

Steven Naismith has spent the last 18 months on loan at Hearts

Steven Naismith has signed a four-year contract with Hearts after joining on a permanent basis from Norwich.

The 32-year-old, who has spent last the last 18 months on loan at Tynecastle, has signed a deal until he is 36.

✍️ Steven Naismith will once again pull on the famous maroon jersey after joining Hearts on a permanent deal



➡️ https://t.co/fP9s8gclVS pic.twitter.com/q12z807uE0 — Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) August 1, 2019

Despite an injury-ridden 2018/19 season, Naismith still scored 14 goals in 27 appearances.

He completed rehab over the summer on a knee injury and is now targeting a return to first-team action.

Naismith has won three Scottish Premiership titles, two League Cups and a Scottish Cup in his career.

He added to his tally of Scotland caps after good form at the start of last season, scoring seven goals in his first eight games.