Hearts sign Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira on season-long loan

Hearts have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira on loan

Hearts have completed the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old Portugal goalkeeper joins Craig Levein's side on a season-long loan from United where he played four times for the senior side.

✍️ Hearts have completed the loan signing of @ManUtd goalkeeper Joel Pereira, subject to international clearance.



➡️ https://t.co/KwVXXMc9gl pic.twitter.com/OhTNKSVsRo — Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) August 13, 2019

The loan with Hearts will be Pereira's fifth spell away from Old Trafford following time out on loan at Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria Setubal and Kortrijk.

Pereira began his career with Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax before joining United in 2012, making his first-team debut in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan in January 2017.

The Swiss-born 'keeper has been capped 16 times for Portugal U21s and was selected for Portugal's 2016 Olympic Games squad alongside Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes.

Pereira could be available for selection ahead of Hearts' Scottish League Cup tie against Motherwell on Friday night.