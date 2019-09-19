Hearts fans doubtful about Craig Levein's future as manager

1:00 Stevie Kilgower, general secretary of Hearts Supporters Clubs, thinks it could be time for Craig Levein to step down as the Edinburgh side's manager and focus on his other role as director of football. Stevie Kilgower, general secretary of Hearts Supporters Clubs, thinks it could be time for Craig Levein to step down as the Edinburgh side's manager and focus on his other role as director of football.

A leading figure among Hearts fans believes it could be time for the club's manager Craig Levein to vacate his position and focus on his other responsibilities at Tynecastle.

The Edinburgh side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership ahead of their derby at Hibernian on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm.

Stevie Kilgower, the general secretary of Hearts Supporters Clubs, thinks opinions are changing after last season's sixth-place finish and no wins in 12 league games.

He said: "Probably before the last two home games, there was maybe a 50-50 split but home games this season have more or less cemented among the fans that it's not working for Craig.

"I do like Craig Levein and I've stuck by him myself over the years but the form in the last few home games has been shocking.

Fans are unhappy with Levein after seeing their team drop to the bottom of the league table

"There are two very important games coming up and it's unthinkable that we'll lose both. If we were to lose both, I don't see how things can continue in the current set-up."

As well as manager, Levein is also tasked with a role as Hearts' director of football having returned to the club in May 2014 after a previous spell in charge.

His second stint leading the team - which followed more than 300 league games for the side as a player, many of those coming as captain - began two years ago.

Hibernian vs Hearts Live on

Kilgower added: "I don't know exactly how the dynamics work between the boardroom and the dressing room but I do wonder if it's all been too much for one man to take on.

"He's maybe spread himself a bit too thin. Craig, by all accounts, does a fantastic job at the academy and has turned that around with the youths we are bringing through.

"Maybe he spends too much time doing that on not concentrating on the first team. Maybe it's time to concentrate solely on the first team or move back upstairs and let somebody else do that."