Christophe Berra: Hearts haven't been good enough

Christophe Berra admits Hearts cannot hide from their lack of consistency

Hearts captain Christophe Berra says they have only got themselves to blame for being bottom of the Scottish Premiership at Christmas.

Daniel Stendel's side are three points adrift at the foot of the table going into the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on Boxing day live on Sky Sports.

They have won just two games all season although one of those was a 2-1 victory over Hibs in September.

"Let's be honest it's not a great time at the moment," Berra told Sky Sports News. "We don't want to be there (at the bottom of the table) but we need to face the fact that we are.

"Results haven't been good enough, performances haven't been good enough and the only way to change that is to start winning and then build on that and get some performances in.

Berra was pressed on why he thinks things have gone so badly this season.

"That's a hard question to answer," he added. "It's probably something for behind closed doors.

"But ultimately we've not been getting results, we've been inconsistent and we've just not been good enough. There's no hiding behind that, we've got to stand up and get on with it. There's no hiding place, there's no hiding from it, we've only got ourselves to blame.

Daniel Stendel is still looking for his first point as Hearts boss

"There are a lot of games to go but we can't keep on saying that. We've got to take a game at a time and first and foremost the game on Boxing Day against Hibs.

"If we can get three points there it will be a small step in the right direction but we're not daft enough to know there's a long, long way to go and a lot of hard work."

Former Barnsley boss Stendel was brought in at the beginning of the month to replace Craig Levein, who was sacked at the end of October, but Hearts have lost all three games since he took over.

Despite that Berra believes the German is the right man to take the club forward.

"He's definitely a character, he's very vocal, he's very passionate and he wants his teams to be like that," he said.

"Training has been very high tempo, he's trying to change things but it's not going to happen overnight.

"He's got an energy about the place and hopefully that can affect us on the pitch."