More from Football

Liam Boyce: Hearts complete signing of Burton Albion striker

Boyce and loan signing Toby Sibbick could make their Hearts debut vs Rangers on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football

Last Updated: 25/01/20 1:37pm

Liam Boyce could make his debut for Hearts against Rangers on Sunday
Hearts have signed striker Liam Boyce on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

Boyce's signing follows the arrival of defender Toby Sibbick on loan from Barnsley on Friday.

Both players could make their debuts when Hearts take on Rangers at Tynecastle on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football, subject to international clearance.

Hearts signed Tony Sibbick on loan from Barnsley on Friday
Boyce scored 14 goals for Burton Albion this season before deciding to switch to the Scottish Premiership side.

The 28-year-old has made 21 appearances for Northern Ireland since 2011, scoring once.

